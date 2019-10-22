Re; the Oct. 20 article "Big money in Romero campaign shows need for reform."
Tim Steller opinion regarding Regina Romero's Democrat mayoral primary victory comes too little too late . Once she defeated Steve Farley, Romero's new position as mayor has become all but a certainty. I was sure Farley, a pragmatist, would give Romero a challenge at the polls. Considering the amount of outside spending that she benefited from it is no wonder she won. Romero is likely to be one of Tucson's longest mayoral office holders under the guise of having run under Tucson clean elections matching funds. No doubt she will govern with the aid of Mi Familia Vota and Chispa. The question is : Are You Ready, Tucson?
Roberto Martinez
South side
