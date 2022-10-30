Letter: Big Shout-Out to Search and Rescue

I just want to thank the Catalina State Park Rangers and, in particular, two deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department who rescued me and a friend yesterday. We had lost the trail, which was very overgrown, and had ended up in a treacherous canyon (Cargodera) that we couldn't get out of safely on our own.

After a call to the Ranger station and 911, Deputies Pfeifer and Terpstra came to our rescue, leading us out of the canyon to their UTV and finally a truck ride back to the parking lot at Catalina State Park. They are true heroes!

What had started out as what was supposed to be an easy 2-mile hike had turned out to be a very difficult 8-hour day. Thank heavens I had my phone. And thank heavens for Search and Rescue!

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke