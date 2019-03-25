After landmark bipartisan approval, the now permanently authorized Land and Water Conservation Fund will continue its mission to protect critical lands across the U.S.
In partnership with willing landowners, the preservation of recreational areas and trails for hiking, biking, hunting and observing wildlife will continue. Our local, state and national parks, forests and historic sites, including working ranches and farms, comprise some of the most cherished lands in our state.
No tax money is used to protect these areas, as funding for the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act comes from federal offshore oil and gas drilling revenue. Once adequate funding is also secured, this historic victory will help to ensure that many of our iconic western landscapes will be protected for future generations.
Ben Brophy, Board Member, Arizona Land and Water Trust
Sonoita
