Letter: Big unions, Dem activists, and corporation behind AZ ballot measures

There are three initiatives that will be on the ballot this November. One deals with legalizing marijuana, one for funding education, and the last providing more pay to heathcare workers. The marijuana initiative known as "Smart and Safe", such a benign name, is supported and funded by Harvest Heath, a corporation, which is based in Tempe and owns or controls 35 retail storefronts and 11 cultivation or manufacturing facilities in eight states. They seek expansion into other states. The heath care initiative calls for a 20% healthcare employees pay raise, the costs likely passed off to patients, which is being backed and funded by the California-based United Healthcare Workers West branch of the Service Employees International Union. The Invest in Ed initiative, lead by Democrat political activist Marisol Garcia, and other Democrat groups, calls for taxing higher earners to pay more for K-12 grades, a typical Democrat "soak the successful" tactic. Gov. Ducey and the Republican controlled legislature have already approved a 20% increase in school funding.
Al Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
