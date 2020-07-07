Letter: Bighorn Fire tops 180 sq miles
Letter: Bighorn Fire tops 180 sq miles

On June 5th, we saw the flash of the lightning strike about 10 PM. When we went to bed, I could see the small fire from our bedroom. By morning it was maybe 10 acres. Now a month later, over 180 square miles is burned, and millions of dollars expended.

I remember the terms from the Viet Nam, "carpet bombing" and "saturation bombing", and feel we need a quick reaction force ready to do the same with water and retardant. This could have been headed off early, but our systems worry about, "Is it US Forest, State Lands, National or State Park land? (Who has authority and who is paying?) The fire doesn't care!

While I applaud the heroic efforts of all of the land and aerial fire fighters, I cannot help but wonder what if we had carpet bombed that 10acre fire on June 6th how much quicker it could have ended.

I suggest that Gov. Ducey form a task force to speed response.

Frank Engle

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

