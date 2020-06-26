Letter: Bighorn Fire

Watching the Bighorn fire from it's inception, initiated by a lightning strike, to it's spread across the Catalina Mountains, one thing is abundantly clear. In spite of the heroic efforts on the men and women on the fire line and from the air, only Mother Nature can save the mountain ecosystem from further destruction. And that being the monsoon rains.
My concern is that as the long drought continues and the fires become ever more frequent, we are at risk of losing the Sonoran Desert that defines much of southern Arizona. We are witnessing climate change on steroids right in our back yard. Make no mistake, Mother Nature will have the last word.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
