Letter: Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire continues to burn forest, saguaros, hiking destinations, wildlife habitat, and cool refuge for Tucsonans. I believe we all have a stake in this loss, the Santa Catalina mountains are important to our community and our psyches on many levels. Hundreds of firefighters are working heroically at great risk. Millions of dollars are being spent fighting the fire. I understand the long term benefits to the ecosystem of a naturally caused fire but I think we need to ask: could, and should, the fire have been attacked and possibly stopped at its beginning with an all-out aerial assault before predicted west winds would blow it through the entire range? Could the losses which we will see for years, now being caused by this fire, have thus been minimized?

Brian McCarthy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

