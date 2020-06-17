Letter: Bighorn Fire

Job well done! Even though there is much remaining to do I feel that this comment will still apply when the job is actually finished. As someone who has “Been There, Done That,” I want to commend all the people who have responded, and continue to respond, with professionalism and caring. Especially the initial response personnel, the current Incident Management Team and all the cooperators. I have a special place in my heart for the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department.
I have lived off the end of Pusch Ridge since 1974 and the Santa Catalina Mountains have been part of my professional and personal life since arriving in Tucson. I have watched the mountains change and stay the same. I ask people of this community to remember that fire is a part of these mountains.
Steve Plevel, US Forest Service, retired Former Santa Catalina District Ranger
Oro Valley
