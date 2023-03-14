I am all for bicycle riders in Tucson. The exercise and clean air it promotes are important. I think the bike lanes on the right side of a street are a great idea. It gives bike riders their own lane and prevents cars from going into oncoming traffic to give bikers proper space. However; more than a few times I have had to steer my car close to oncoming traffic when cyclists choose to ride two or three across in the bike lane, putting them into the car lane. I have observed that they are talking to each other while riding two or three. I suggest that they start their ride at a coffee shop and talk about what they need to talk about. Then they should ride single file in the bike lane, ending their ride back at the coffee shop so they can talk more.