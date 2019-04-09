I recently attended a hearing at the Pima County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room to listen to testimony on a request to build a motel adjacent to Saguaro National Park East. What I learned was that a similar request was made, but turned down, in 2014. Nothing much seems to have changed but the emphasis on "Bike Ranch" to disguise what is simply a glorified motel. Water, sewer, wildlife, traffic, and neighbors will be impacted.
You can call a javelina a gazelle, but it doesn't leap gracefully through the air. It continues to knock over garbage cans and chomp on cactus. Similarly, a motel is a motel even if you call it the Taj Mahal.
Noise accompanies the glitter. Motel occupants come and go at any hour, and not on bikes. Trucks supply food for the restaurant; garbage trucks take some away. Neither the neighborhood nor the county needs it.
Vicki and Patricia Mitchell/Grossman
Southeast side
