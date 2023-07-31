I still see many yellow TUGO, TEP bicycles parked, and locked, of course, at Ronstadt Center downtown. Who in their right mind is going to “rent” a bicycle, when it is 105 degrees in the shade? Signs at Ronstadt try to discourage misfits, the houseless and petty criminals from congregating there, but since Sun Tran rides are FREE all year, that allows anyone to sit, stand or walk at that bus “gathering” place! Signs there say; THIS AREA IS FOR BUS PATRONS ONLY