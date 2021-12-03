Letter: Bike Path Safety

Given that it's not practical to put any reasonable speed restrictions on bicycles, the only practical way to have reasonably safe two-way bike traffic along with two-way pedestrian traffic is to make the path/trail wide enough to accommodate six people abreast, plus lane delineators. The lane-delineators should be similar to the rumble strips on the side of todays highways, but only about 4" wide.
I suspect that the cost of doing what I recommend above may be cost prohibitive, so as an alternative I would recommend that all pedestrian traffic be limited to only one side of the trail with a line-delineator separating the pedestrian right-of-way from the two-way bike traffic. I am suggesting that the yellow/white stripe divider between the left-and right side of the trail be eliminated. I think that the bikers have enough common sense to stay to the right at all times.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.