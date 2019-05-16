I have lived in Tucson since 1983, and the change closest to my heart is the improvement in bicycling infrastructure, including bike lanes and the amazing Bike Loop. Bicycling is becoming popular around the world for good reasons: almost anyone can do it, it promotes mental and physical well-being; it is a “green” activity with little environmental impact; it allows you to experience the world in a way that is closer to nature than being inside a car. Bicycling is a great solo activity but it also encourages socializing with family or friends.
Bicycling is something we should encourage. Tucson has a special environment in which people can bicycle all year round, and our city has been forward thinking in creating cycling infrastructure. The Bike Ranch fits perfectly with these goals. It will be good for our economy and our city's spirit and reputation as a bicycle friendly destination.
Ghanshyam Ghoman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.