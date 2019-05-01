I read recently that the proposed Bike Ranch in front of Saguaro National Park East could become Tucson's first Eco-Resort. Sounds a bit like Biosphere 1. I thought this was supposed to be a Bike Ranch but they don't have any bike trails. Saguaro National Park does. Why is the Federal Government subsidizing a commercial venture? Last time I was at the Park it was overrun with bikes and not enough parking. Looking at the plot plan, it sure looks like a condo complex. I thought you needed a zone change but with forty-nine units, I discover it can be a "minor resort." How does that translate to a "World Class" destination location? All this sustainability business sounds great but, what about financial sustainability? When this thing goes belly-up who will pay the taxes and what keeps the next owner from doing anything that generates income? Just asking.
John McGhee
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.