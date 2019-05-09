"Bike Ranch": a HOTEL in disguise. The name chosen creates the illusion of being environmentally friendly because everyone will be 'biking' to the 'ranch.' Makes me wonder why a 79 space parking lot will be needed for the 49 casitas and 34 foot high bike barn. Can only those with bikes come to the bike ranch? No bike, no casita? It's a hotel in an area zoned for one house on 3.3 acres..that sounds more like environmentally friendly to me. But it is right across the street from Saguaro National Park. Who wouldn't want the profits of a hotel next to a National Park? By the way, superintendents and other National Park personnel are instructed by their superiors to stay politically neutral. The superintendent of the park approves? I think not. And county decision makers, elected and otherwise, need to lose their jobs should this be approved.
Virginia Stanek
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.