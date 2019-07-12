7/3/19 article stated a number of neighbors opposed the development. The group opposing the development is Savesaguaropark with members all over the Tucson area. Our group opposes the location across from the National Park. So few of our group was present on 7/2 because the developer requested a continuance on 5/17, 3 days before the 5/21 hearing to the week of 7/2. Chairman Elias noted that this was a holiday week and many people would be out of town & it would be fairer to have the hearing in August. For the first time since 2014 when the developer started this process there was not a representative for the developer present on 5/21. Steve Christy, the supervisor for the district involved, said that because there was not a representative for the developer present at this 5/21 meeting to agree to a continuance to August it would not be fair to the developer. Christy was not concerned about fairness for his constituents
Peg Frnaz
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.