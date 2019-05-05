I worked as an internal medicine physician on the eastside for 33 years and felt like a part of the eastside community. I am also an avid cyclist and ride my bike in the area daily. I was delighted hearing about plans to build a bike ranch near Saguaro National Park. On my ride today I observed signs on various properties that read "Protect the Park." I understand the plans for the bike ranch received a favorable endorsement after careful scrutiny from the Park. The project also received a positive recommendation after a recent public hearing. The group that calls itself "Protect the Park" is a misnomer. The bike ranch will attract cyclists from all over who will have the opportunity to ride some of the most beautiful 8 miles of desert in the world. The project is ecologically sound and planned to preserve much natural desert. The Bike Ranch will NOT jeopardize the Park and will be an asset to the community. It has my support.
Leonard Fieber
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.