A bike ranch in Tucson? Well, that’s interesting. How many head of bikes is the ranch going to support? How many cowboys..er, bikeboys are gonna be needed to wrangle the herd? What is the gestation period of bikes and when are the new bikes born...in the fall, winter, or spring? What happens if the herd of bikes breaks out and stampedes through the city? Are bikes dangerous and unpredictable when they’re in a large herd? What do bikes eat? Are they picky eaters or omnivores? And the spring round-up and branding at the ol’ Tucson bike ranch should be quite a tourist attraction, yes? I can’t wait for the bike rodeo, either...bike dogging, bike roping, saddle-back bike riding, bare-back bike riding...oh, yeah... Yeehaw...ride ‘em, bikeboy!
Archer D. Grayling
East side
