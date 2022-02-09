 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bike Riding for Students/Parents
View Comments

Letter: Bike Riding for Students/Parents

  • Comments

I ride my bike to Sabino Canyon a few times a week and it always distresses me when I witness the number of vehicles taking students to schools nearby. All the pollution and global warming emissions, all the congestion and the lack of exercise for students (and their parents). In the January 30, 2022 kids section of the Sunday NY Times an article discusses the "bike bus" in Barcelona, Spain. Each Friday, a large group of students (110) and adults (95) ride to school together, led by a parent and accompanied by police escorts. Wouldn't it be wonderful if some of our schools could organize "bike buses" in Tucson?

Tim Wernette

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: More Finchem Folly

Arizona's Republican legislators are sadly among the leaders in wanting to enact laws restricting voter rights. The latest example is HB2596, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News