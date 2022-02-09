Letter: Bike Riding for Students/Parents

I ride my bike to Sabino Canyon a few times a week and it always distresses me when I witness the number of vehicles taking students to schools nearby. All the pollution and global warming emissions, all the congestion and the lack of exercise for students (and their parents). In the January 30, 2022 kids section of the Sunday NY Times an article discusses the "bike bus" in Barcelona, Spain. Each Friday, a large group of students (110) and adults (95) ride to school together, led by a parent and accompanied by police escorts. Wouldn't it be wonderful if some of our schools could organize "bike buses" in Tucson?
Tim Wernette
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.