Letter: Bike theft problem

We have a real problem in Tucson with bike thefts. I lost three and one friend said she had a total of five stolen. These were locked up in very public places.

The first thing the police ask is "What is the serial number?" When you tell them you don't have it they inform you too bad, sorry about your bike that is the end of it. If you can't prove it is yours it wasn't stolen.

So if you have a bike you care about take a photo of the serial number or even better write it down on the inside of your closet door. Then when it is stolen you will have at least a tiny chance of getting it back.

It is a sad fact that you can't own a bicycle here without having it stolen.

Robert McNeil

Midtown