Letter: Arizona Gasoline Prices

Arizona gasoline prices have been at least $1.00 a gallon above the U.S. national average since April 3rd. (Today it's $4.75 vs. $3.55 a gallo…

Letter: Rosemont mine

The problem with the Rosemont mine is our current mining law was passed in 1872. At that time there was no better higher value of any piece of…

Letter: 1872 Mining Law

Back in 1872, when our current mining law was written, this is how it worked. You found some minerals. You built a mine. And dug some wells. Y…

