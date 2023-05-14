The year was 1951, I was a four year old little girl playing in our front yard on Broadway and Vine in Tucson. A sedan slowed down near our curb. The driver asked,

“Would you like some candy little girl.”

I started to to walk towards him, when my mother ran screaming for me to stop.

The man gunned his engine and raced off.

“The nice man wanted to give me candy mama,”

I said”

Shaking and with tears on her cheeks, my mother said,

“He wasn’t a nice man. He did not want to give you candy, He wanted to hurt you.”

That was 72 years ago. When I read this article it seemed like yesterday. These predators need no help finding and exploiting children. I now have grandchildren. Senator Justine Wadsack is right when she reasons that having sex with these dolls will lead predators to move onto real children.

My prayers are with the legislators seeking to protect our children. Children just as I once was.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side