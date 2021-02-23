Letter: Bill seeks more restrictions on sex education in AZ schools

Re: the Feb. 18 article "Bill seeks more restrictions on sex education in Ariz. schools."
When it comes to education, why should sex be a sensitive topic? As Sen. Marsh stated, it’s about human growth and development. It’s also about safety and health. A parent(s) has the right to protect his/her child and so does the school. If we deny our child the opportunity to learn about human sexuality in our schools, the less informed, less safe, and less healthy they will be. Let’s not equate protection with ignorance. If anyone is qualified to teach our child responsibility about sex, our schools are our best resource. When it comes to morality and judgement, let’s leave that to the parents.
Tim O'Connor
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.