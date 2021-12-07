Letter: Bill seeks to punish …

 Skip to main content
I left the Republican Party many years ago when I realized that their unofficial motto was “every man for himself.” With the introduction of HB 2009 it appears that petty vindictiveness and intimidation are also part of it.

Richard Govern

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

