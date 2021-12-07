Letter: Bill seeks to punish …
Re: the Dec. 2 article "Officer who killed man likely to appeal if fired."
Basketball games are now being cancelled due to COVID-19 and the University Athletic Department continues it's ineffective Game Day Safety Req…
To Serve and Protect? The incident that involved an off-duty officer and three females leaving their morning brunch was disturbing. Is there s…
Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…
Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…
Mask wearers have many reasons to wear a mask. Some wear them because their employers require them. Some because they are susceptible to respi…
Steller’s article regarding an off duty officers’ confrontation with two women left a sour taste. What possessed the officer to engage two wom…
Your article of Nov. 4, 2021 describing the incident where an off-duty police officer took down two women and pinned at least one with his kne…
I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.
I road in my seventh El tour de Tucson on Saturday and the City of Tucson and Pima County should be ashamed of the road conditions. In additio…
