Letter: Bill Walton again, No please

My wife and I dread the thought of Bill Walton announcing the UA basketball games. We watch to enjoy the effort, skill and play of these hard-working student athletes. As fans we feel that we deserve meaningful commentary rather than off-topic irrelevant rants. All too often great plays go unappreciated because Bill is rambling and wants to be the center of attention.
To those who enjoy his antics, get him off his special new announcer's chair and give him his own show. But please ESPN if you are listening spare the rest of us the spectacle of his flight of ideas and disruptions.
Jeremiah Sbarra
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.