Letter: Bill Walton-Nonsense and Lunacy
RE: the March 10 article "Working with Walton."

I was a big fan of Bill Walton the basketball player, but as a basketball commentator he is absolutely the worst-ever.

This self-centered know it all provides minimal insight or knowledge about the actual game. Instead we are subjected to his non stop blather, mostly uninteresting and unrelated, which is so distracting and annoying as to make the game unwatchable. For those who enjoy his "infotainment', give Walton his own time slot, but please spare the basketball fan his "nonsense and lunacy". Thank God for the mute button.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

