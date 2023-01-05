Letter: Bill Walton X(10)

I'm a sports fan. Mainly college sports but in general i love watching most sporting events on television. I thought i would tune into the college playoff games this weekend and expected to have an excellent broadcast on Fox 11.

I cannot be the only one who was sorely disappointed Saturday! I am blessed to have had a working mute button on the remote! I did not tune into these games to witness the Bill Walton show (ten loud, boisterous, obnoxious, testosterone filled has-beens), who dominated the entire program(picture-in-picture), discussing everything else BUT what was going on in the game!!! Shame on Fox Sports!