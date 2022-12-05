Letter: Bill Walton Roger Provost, SaddleBrooke Dec 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Do you think that when Bill Walton is on TV, he knows there is also a game going on at the same time?Roger ProvostSaddleBrookeDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Saddlebrooke Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Proposed New Mines in Santa Ritas I am strongly opposed to Canadian mining company Hudbay’s proposed “Copperworld” project to establish new mines in the Santa Rita mountains. T… Letter: Sore loser Lake When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue… Letter: Kari the Impaler Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who … Letter: One possible solution to Tucson's housing shortage It is well known that there is a shortage of affordable rental housing in the Tucson region. However, we also have huge big-box stores and mal… Letter: Brilliant Sherlock The brain trust of Cochise County does not want to certify this year's election results. I am AOK with that if it would mean the County's vote… Letter: Homeless population The top three immutable laws of economics are: Letter: Extreme Candidates Let’s hear it for the ticket splitters - the people who saved Arizona from disaster. When you compare the vote totals for the Republicans who … Letter: Pls do NOT travel to/spend $$$s in Cochise Cnty The Cochise County Board of Supervisors have chosen to not certify the AZ election. With their action, they have chosen to penalize their citi… Letter: Being Pro-Active with Homelessness What are the City of Tucson, Pima County, and the State of AZ doing about our homeless problem? They are not being pro-active. The homeless po… Letter: Why are they so angry? I recently passed a car on Oracle with Let's Go Brandon and Impeach Biden stickers on the window. What inspires this anger against the man who… Comments may be used in print.