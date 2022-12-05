 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bill Walton

Do you think that when Bill Walton is on TV, he knows there is also a game going on at the same time?

Roger Provost

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

