Letter: Billions Spent on 2020 Elections

Since Watergate in 1974. We have heard about clean elections. And control of outrageous spending for candidates. In AZ Mark Kelly spent 90 million on a Senate seat that pays $174,000 a year. Think of all the poor schools, terrible road or homeless that could have been been greatly helped with that 90 million spent on them. No wonder so many Americans disechanted with our political system!
Frank Quiros
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
