Letter: BIOLOGISTS MANAGING MOUNTAIN LIONS

Dr. Brian Jansen's guest column titled "Mountain lions are best managed by professional biologists" advocates a GREAT change in the Arizona Game and Fish Commission's existing mountain lion management policy which has the politically appointed commissioners determining mountain lion management. In the past, when professional biologists have suggested a reduction in the number of multiple bag limit permits for one person to kill lions - up to 20 per year for one hunter in some areas - the Commission members very often override the biologists and set higher bag limits than biologically justified. Dr. Jansen is naive to think that recommendations he and his other professionals make will dominate at the AZ Game & Fish Commission. It's too bad that a dedicated biologist like Jansen is so mistaken about what does and will continue to actually happen.