Under Yin and Yang the whole is greater than the assembled parts. This is true for the world's environment.
The original logo of Biosphere 2 was an optimistic prediction of the future. University of Arizona management of Biosphere 2 promises to resurrect the optimism of the originators. With its quantitative assessments of biomes, the Green New Deal may be realized despite critics of Global Warming.
The world environment is a “zero sum game.” The empirical decay in China will affect other regions of the world. One cannot ignore the fact that polar bears are looking for new habitats or Isle de Jean Charles is losing land every day.
The Yin and Yang vision of Biosphere 2 will be eventually recognized by the world by Biosphere 2 studies correlated with empirical world data. And innovations of Biosphere 2 will offset or remove environmental degradation.
The future well-being of our world may very well be in the hands of Biosphere 2.
John Karna
Interpretive specialist, Biosphere 2
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.