Letter: Bipartisanship Begins at Home

Re: the June 1 article "Ducey's vetoes annoy allies."
Howard Fischer, in the June 1 headline article, referenced Senate President Karen Fann saying that Republicans do not have a lot of wiggle room to line up the votes to pass the governor’s current budget, since it will take all 16 Senate Republicans and 31 in the House for approval. The composition of Arizona’s Senate and House is a mirror opposite of the Federal government’s, nearly 50-50 between the parties but with Republicans in the majority. Where are the attempts at bipartisanship? Or their negotiations with Democrats? With all the hoo-rah from Republicans about bipartisanship, or lack thereof, in Washington, it might be wise to consider its use closer to home.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
