Letter: Birds of A feather
Supervisor Steve Christy votes not to certify Pima County's election results, including, I assume, his own re-election.

Oro Valley state Rep. Mark Finchem thinks the Legislature can throw out the votes and name its own slate of electors.

Apparently the roadrunner is not the only member of the cuckoo family in Southern Arizona.

Joe McDermott

South side

