Letter: Bishop Weisenburger
Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying priests any ability to grant a religious exemption to someone so that they don't have to be vaccinated, or wear a mask when required, in the Diocese of Tucson. This comports with the long standing pro-life stance of the Catholic Church. I remember as a student getting vaccinated for childhood diseases within my Catholic school building. I can't even imagine a student or parent telling Sister Agnes Angelus, Sister Superior of our School, that you weren't getting vaccinated due to your "personal liberty." She would have "kindly" informed you, true freedom only occurs through responsible Christian action. When you get vaccinated, and follow healthcare face mask rules, you are "truly free" because you reflect the image of Jesus Christ, and HIs desire to heal the world!

Edward Heller

Northwest side

