Yesterday (2/23) I was listening to the radio when I heard a piece from Richard Davis, the son-in-law of Quincie Douglas ,an African American woman who established a transportation system in Tucson for incapacitated individuals that later evolved into Van Tran. It was a fascinating piece of local history that I was totally unfamiliar with. Mrs. Douglas accomplishments working with the disabled and their transportation issues is just the sort of history that should be taught in the public school system. Sadly, It later occurred to me that is just the sort of thing that the Ron Desantis and Tom Horne political types will probably prohibit.