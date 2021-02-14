 Skip to main content
Letter: Black History Month
Letter: Black History Month

I read a STAR obituary about an impressive man, Lawrence "Larry" McQuade. Years ago I interviewed the late Morgan Maxwell Jr, whose father was principal of all-Black segregated Dunbar School. Morgan Jr. mentioned the McQuade family during our visit. He recalled that Larry's many friends were always welcome to "hang out" at the McQuade home.

Larry's mother, Thelma McQuade, made an appointment to see TUSD superintendent Dr. Robert Morrow. She informed him that if the Black students continued to march at the back of the Tucson High School graduation procession, her son Larry would be marching back there with them. Dr. Morrow immediately halted this discriminatory practice.

Black History Month is a good time for us to emulate Mrs. McQuade's action to strive to include persons of color in the life of the community. She set that standard 75 years ago. What are we waiting for? We must move forward.

Carol W. West

Northeast side

