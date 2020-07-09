Letter: Black Lives Matter

Our tax dollars are being used to promote a Marxist ideology and organization. The Pima County Library is funding a program on their website that is designed to encourage hatred and violence. Under News is a Black Lives Matter:Community Read on Overdrive. The list does not include Burgess Owens, Shelby Steele, Thomas Sowell and Robert Woodson, to name a few. In addition, Administration adds their own link for more tools for learning. This is not about race and equality. It is about undermining America. BLM doesn’t care about all blacks. It has an anti-American agenda and opposition to Judeo-Christian values. BLM and similar organizations are very dangerous to our country. They damage the very foundations that have made us great. They want to destroy our nation. The library needs to be a place where we can study our history and learn from accomplishments and mistakes. The library should not have a politically biased agenda or focus. The library is wrong to endorse terrorist groups.
Nancy Engel
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
