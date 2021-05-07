Letter: Blackman not pro-life

Re: Sue Thompson, M,D letter May4th 2021 she states" I'm assuming he was willing, in Iraq, to kill the children of Iraqi mothers who would grow up to be soldiers" What an asinine assumption to make which, by the way has nothing to do with the sponsored bill. No military person I know of ever wanted to kill children!!! How stupid can you be? This was bad enough in Vietnam but this kind of thinking is way out of bounds, If you were my M.D I would have called and fired you today. I served from 1970 thru 1991 and I don't appreciate those kind of ill conceived comments especially by a health care provider.
Jerry Ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.