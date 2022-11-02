Letter: BLAKE MASTERS, A CANDIDATE FOR SENATOR

According to Wikipedia, during his college years, he contended that Iraq and al-Qaeda were not "substantial threats to Americans". Hardly a “poor boy”, he attended the private Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson, had sufficient money to attend Stanford University. Today, Masters opposes abortion and while campaigning on a talk show, Masters said the "gun violence problem" was an issue, saying, "It's gangs. It's people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people". Masters believes in reducing the amount of legal immigration. He supported impeaching President Joe Biden and removing him from office and has been a leading figure supporting Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen". Masters opposes American aid to Ukraine and has suggested privatizing Social Security. Apparently, he did not serve in our armed forces, as did his opponent, Mark Kelly. Bone spurs?