Letter: Blake Masters
Letter: Blake Masters

Tim Steller's Nov. 14th piece regarding U.S. Senate candidate, Blake Masters, led me to his website.

On his website, Blake Masters expresses concerns for police across the country and describes them as being under attack. Also, he, I think, speaking about Black Lives Matter protests against police killings of Black people, states that protesters who commit a crime need to be arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

Given his attraction to Donald J. Trump, I have a feeling that Mr. Masters does not feel the same way about the January 6th protesters who violently invaded the U.S. Capitol Building; a violent invasion that resulted in the death and injury of police attempting to protect the Capitol Building.

I'd like to think that all candidates for office in the United States of America believe in democracy and equal justice under the law. Those who do not do not deserve our vote.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

