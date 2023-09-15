Brought to us by the same type people who gave us Cyber Ninjas, we now have Cyber Psychologist testifying before an AZ House committee. Apparently, what he says has been repeatedly debunked but our tax dollars are funding a hearing to have him say it again. However, Speaker Toma and Rep Kolodin see no need to hear Google's response to the allegations. Saying the lone Democrat on the committee can invite them is childish and shows there is no desire to find out what, if anything, really happened to create a reasonable path to clean fair elections.
Is Google really responsible for Lake losing? Or might it be her lacks - knowledge, experience, ability, among others?
Is saying a company might feel compelled to remove a social media post requested by an AZ official due to fear of retaliation enough to spend our money when a simple law prohibiting such retaliation can be quickly, easily and economically done?
Clarence Johnson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.