Brought to us by the same type people who gave us Cyber Ninjas, we now have Cyber Psychologist testifying before an AZ House committee. Apparently, what he says has been repeatedly debunked but our tax dollars are funding a hearing to have him say it again. However, Speaker Toma and Rep Kolodin see no need to hear Google's response to the allegations. Saying the lone Democrat on the committee can invite them is childish and shows there is no desire to find out what, if anything, really happened to create a reasonable path to clean fair elections.