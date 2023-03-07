Bob Lee's piece consists of 10 paragraphs; the first five seem to present a factual and interesting history of the evolution of conservative talk radio; the second five are an opinionated rant against liberals and Democrats, essentially a diatribe replete with unsubstantiated assertions, projections, and bad grammar. In 170 words I can’t begin to refute, or even discuss, his numerous absurd statements and allegations, many of which are characterized by sweeping generalizations. For instance, he writes: “Democrats love to spend our money, Republicans do not” (is he not aware of Arizona Republicans’ voucher program, or Ducey wasting millions on the border container barrier or the Cyber Ninjas?) It is also disconcerting to read about liberals no longer carrying a “big stick.” Trump threw that stick away in his support of Putin and Kim Jong-un.