Letter: Blame Our Casual Attire On The Beatles editorial

Re: the April 6 article "Blame our casual attire on the Beatles."

How ironic that Mr. Lindstrom would aim his boomer arrow toward The Beatles, who were fashion trendsetters and wore fabulous hippie-chic clothes that most men couldn't afford to buy. Surprise! Most people can't afford to dress up in 2022 either! I would much prefer flowing-haired men in frills and ruffles to the billy-goateed, bald-headed pro-wrestler types that are prevalent today, but those days, as well as the days of "ladies in dresses" (and corsets?) are, happily, in the proverbial closet and will remain there, right next to your suits, ties, and uniforms. Quit griping. Those men who actually have hair keep it short and conservatively cut and that at least should please you (not me). And I'd love to see how you looked in 1967.

Patricia Olkiewicz

Northwest side

