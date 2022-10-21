 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Blame the statute, not the judge

Re: the Sept. 30 letter "Let the truth be told."

The letter writer who opined that “the judge who made the (abortion) ruling must feel unworthy to compete with other women” is clearly unfamiliar with Arizona’s judicial selection process. Judge Johnson had to initiate a rigorous application for an appointment to the Superior Court bench and, along with other applicants, male and female, had to undergo a competitive vetting process by a bipartisan commission. These are hardly the actions of "a relic" who feels “unworthy to compete.”

In fact, Judge Johnson has a distinguished legal career. We were colleagues from 2015 to 2017, and I found her to be ethical, smart, and thoughtful. I don’t like her decision in this case any more than the previous letter writer did, but I trust she came to the conclusion she did only after a careful reading of current and historical statues, a thorough review of the rules of civil procedure, and non-partisan deliberation.

In this case the "relic" is the statute, not the judge.

Laura Penny

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

