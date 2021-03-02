Letter: blaming the undocumented for the trash that covers our city

RE: the Feb. 26 letter "Get rid of people who make Tucson ugly."
I found this letter both offensive and bigoted. This "God fearing Tucsonan" blames "our river beds full of trash and the camps of homeless people" on undocumented immigrants. Unfortunately or fortunately, depending on your perspective, the majority of hundred plus homeless camps around Tucson are occupied not by undocumented immigrants but by US veterans and other Americans facing very difficult times. And while I'm sure some of the trash that clutters our riverbeds, city streets and neighborhoods is tossed there by undocumented immigrants, fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your perspective, there is far too much to blame on undocumented immigrants. Most is deposited by uncaring Tucsonans.
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.