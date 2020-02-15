Letter: Blazing Bows And Arrows
Re: the Feb. 13 letter "Dems coming for our guns."

As a life-time non gun owner and a military veteran, I wonder the need for ownership of semi-automatic rifles or ten round capacity magazines for pistols or rifles as mentioned in the recent Star letter. I respect everyone's right to bear arms as detailed in our Constitution, but unless someone is indeed a very poor marksman and needs ten shots to bring a deer down, or is attacked by a swarm of midnight burglars at their residence, or is car-jacked at a Broadway and Kolb stoplight by a murderous horde of robbers, then I fail to see why anyone would need to dispatch such a large hail of bullets all at once. Even William Tell and Robin Hood, expert shots, could shoot but one arrow at a time, and I assume they had to reload their bows after each deadly arrow was dispatched. That gave them precious time to catch their breath, re-consider their actions, and focus on their target.

John E Irby

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

