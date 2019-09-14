“Regents Seek $32M. . .” This piece which details the Board of Regents request for $160 million to update and upgrade its academic offerings to prepare students for our evolving economy is in stark contrast with the Athletic Department’s plan to spend $150 million to upgrade the bleachers at Arizona Stadium. Money for upgraded seats for fans to watch seven football games a year vs. money to provide students tools to succeed for a lifetime?
I am as much a Wildcat fan as the next guy but I draw the line when the athletic program overshadows the academic mission of the University. Hundreds of millions of dollars are poured into athletic facilities and coaches are the highest paid public employees in the state. Enough. Let’s concentrate on education not on our performance in the various NCAA competitions.
I received a call two nights ago from a fund raising program for one of the University’s colleges wanting me to contribute. Really? Go talk to the Athletic Department.
Dave O'Hern
East side
