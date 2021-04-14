 Skip to main content
Letter: Blistering Heat Island
It comes as no surprise that the south side of Tucson is being called a blistering heat island. This past year in my neighborhood, in three blocks alone, there has been ten big mature healthy trees cut down. When I walk my dog we used to be able to get brief respite from the sun by walking from one shady spot to another. There is a significant difference in the temperature between the sun and shade spots. With the destruction of these trees it has now become a long hot slog.

Only two houses have replaced their trees in their yard - one of them with an apple tree. The rest of the houses have turned their front yards into parking lots.

I hope Mayor Romero in her Million Trees Initiative will make it a priority to educate south-siders about the many benefits of keeping trees in our yards or planting new ones because we sure could use more shade on the south side.

Lynda Franka

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

