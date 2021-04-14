Letter: Blistering Heat Island

It comes as no surprise that the south side of Tucson is being called a blistering heat island. This past year in my neighborhood, in three blocks alone, there has been ten big mature healthy trees cut down. When I walk my dog we used to be able to get brief respite from the sun by walking from one shady spot to another. There is a significant difference in the temperature between the sun and shade spots. With the destruction of these trees it has now become a long hot slog.
Only two houses have replaced their trees in their yard - one of them with an apple tree. The rest of the houses have turned their front yards into parking lots.
I hope Mayor Romero in her Million Trees Initiative will make it a priority to educate south-siders about the many benefits of keeping trees in our yards or planting new ones because we sure could use more shade on the south side.
Lynda Franka
South side
