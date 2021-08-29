 Skip to main content
Letter: Blocking the Sidewalk
In the 1990s, in a flurry of anti-homeless ordinances, the Tucson City Council passed a ban on sitting or lying on the sidewalk. This prohibition applied to downtown and the 4th Avenue business district. The ordinance alleged that having people lying or sitting on the sidewalk hindered use of the sidewalk and posed a risk to pedestrians. Now the City Council has allowed businesses to take over large swaths of the sidewalk to use for their business. I am not opposed to businesses using portions of the sidewalk and supportive of small businesses, but want to know how a person lying or sitting on the sidewalk poses an inconvenience or risk of danger to pedestrians but having businesses take over portions of the sidewalk does not. I am asking for consistency, and propose that it is time to repeal the ordinance that criminalized sitting or lying on the sidewalk.

Paul Gattone

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

