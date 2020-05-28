Letter: Blood Pressure Spike

Can’t believe the visceral reaction I got when I saw the headline in Sunday’s paper: “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives”. Even without reading the article, I wondered if there would ever be a headline in the paper reading: “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to liberals”?
In my mind, there is no doubt that the media is absolutely contributing, if not causing, the division and anger among the American people. Any person reading my comment, if truthful, will see where I am coming from. It is time to stop pitting one group against another over political preferences and when is it going to stop? Do we need to resort to violence – does this country want another civil war?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
