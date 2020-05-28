Letter: Blood Pressure Spike
View Comments

Letter: Blood Pressure Spike

Can’t believe the visceral reaction I got when I saw the headline in Sunday’s paper: “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives”. Even without reading the article, I wondered if there would ever be a headline in the paper reading: “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to liberals”?

In my mind, there is no doubt that the media is absolutely contributing, if not causing, the division and anger among the American people. Any person reading my comment, if truthful, will see where I am coming from. It is time to stop pitting one group against another over political preferences and when is it going to stop? Do we need to resort to violence – does this country want another civil war?

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News