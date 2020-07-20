Letter: Blue Line

Re: "Mayor Romero did indeed de-escalate"
The author of the above entitled letter to the editor seems not to be aware of or chooses to ignore the following facts:
1- Twice as many white people are killed by the police as black people.
2- The number of black people killed by the police is decreasing.
3-There are twice as many white people and five times as many black people killed be black people as by white people.
If we really feel that black lives matter, shouldn't we addressing the murder of black people (2600 in 2019) by black people than the 105 black people that were killed by the police; and, shouldn't we be uplifting our police officers.
Mayor Romero did a disservice to the police department and to all citizens by not allowing a blue line to be painted in support of the police while promoting Black Lives Matter.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
